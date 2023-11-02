Ethereum Set For 75% Surge, Predicts Macro Guru Raoul Pal Thanks To This 'Gorgeous Chart'— Veteran Peter Brandt Turns Bullish Too

Former Goldman Sachs executive and macro guru, Raoul Pal, has made a bold prediction, projecting that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could surge by over 75% by December.

What Happened: Pal took to X, to share his thoughts on the matter, “Technically speaking – ETH is a gorgeous, gorgeous chart.”

According to his chart, Pal envisions ETH reaching $3,250 by the end of the year. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1833.

Technically speaking – ETH is a gorgeous, gorgeous chart…. pic.twitter.com/3WQfbRmNBI

— Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) November 2, 2023

As Pal shares his optimistic outlook, he is not alone in his beliefs. Analysts in the crypto community are also pinpointing a bullish streak for Ethereum. Crypto Tony expressed his perspective on Twitter, stating, “$2,000 $ETH is only a few weeks away, I would say personally. The Altcoin market looks to be heating up nicely.”

$2,000 $ETH is only a few weeks away i would say personally. The #Altcoin market looks to be heating up nicely 💯If you trade with good volume, be sure to sign up to my partners BingX below. I run a private discord with many #Altcoin calls .. DM me 💯https://t.co/AMR0gAWmyI pic.twitter.com/fsuKRF7W4B

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) November 1, 2023

Another analyst, under the pseudonym Mayne, highlighted the strength of Ethereum’s signal within their system. They tweeted, “$ETH This is a really strong HTF (high time frame) signal for my system. Weekly SFP (swing failure pattern) + breaker on ETH. I’m already super longer, looking to add more.”

$ETHThis is a really strong HTF signal for my system.Weekly sfp + breaker on ETH.I'm already super longer, looking to add more. pic.twitter.com/kIE19jmYag

— Mayne (@Tradermayne) November 1, 2023

Adding weight to these sentiments, veteran trader Peter Brandt chimed in, saying, “Another example of classical charting principles. Completion today of a small 9-day flag reconfirms Oct 23 completion of right-angled expanding triangle $ETH.”

Brandt’s statement about the completion of a small 9-day flag and a right-angled expanding triangle for Ethereum suggests a positive outlook. These chart patterns are commonly seen as bullish signals in classical technical analysis. Their completion indicates potential upward momentum for ETH, further supporting the predictions of a bullish streak in the near future.

Another example of classical charting principlesCompletion today of small 9-day flag reconfirms Oct 23 completion of right angled expanding triangle $ETH pic.twitter.com/sDW5YMhF0e

— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) November 2, 2023

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: Pal’s bullish perspective on Ethereum is in line with his previous statements about the crypto market. Speaking at Mainnet 2023 in September, he expressed his belief that Ethereum is a faster-growing asset than Bitcoin over time.

Additionally, Pal predicted that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) would outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) significantly. “SOL will massively outperform BTC. The bulk of my investments are in ETH, then SOL, BTC, etc.,” he commented.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.