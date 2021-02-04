Ethereum scales record peak before futures launch

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ethereum hit an all-time high on Thursday as investors bought the cryptocurrency before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Ethereum ETH=BTSP rose to record high of $1,698.56. Bitcoin BTH=BTSP, the most popular crypto currency, also rose 1.2% to $38,120.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion for the first time earlier in January.

(Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

