US Markets

Ethereum scales record peak before futures launch

Contributor
Stanley White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Ethereum hit an all-time high on Thursday as investors bought the cryptocurrency before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ethereum hit an all-time high on Thursday as investors bought the cryptocurrency before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Ethereum ETH=BTSP rose to record high of $1,698.56. Bitcoin BTH=BTSP, the most popular crypto currency, also rose 1.2% to $38,120.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion for the first time earlier in January.

(Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More