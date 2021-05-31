Ethereum rises 5% at $2,509; bitcoin firm

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency Ethereum climbed over 5% on Monday to $2,523 but remained more than 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month.

At 0950 GMT, it was trading up 4.1% at $2,495.69. ETH=BTSP

Larger rival, Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 0.8% at $36,987 in quiet trading with London and U.S. markets shut for holidays. BTC=BTSP

Bitcoin has been less volatile in recent days but is down by more than 35% this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on the sector.

It is currently trading at levels last seen in February and at roughly half its peak value of $65,000 seen in April.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

