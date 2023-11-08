Ethereum, Ripple and Toncoin Price Forecast: Price Trends Unveiled

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

ETH slightly up, current price $1886.60 with pivot point at $1,859.

XRP modestly rises, now at $0.69116 as it’s bullish above $0.6730, caution advised.

Toncoin up by 3.63%, reaching $2.63 as “three white soldiers” pattern in play.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum Chart

In today’s technical outlook for ETH/USD, the cryptocurrency stands at $1,886.60, marking a slight increase of 0.02% within the last 24 hours. Our analysis, based on a 4-hour chart timeframe, highlights key price levels to watch. The pivot point at $1,859.70 serves as a fulcrum for price movements, with immediate resistance at $1,914.70.

Should bullish momentum persist, the next levels at $1,958.30 and $2,000.20 could be tested. Conversely, supports at $1,834.50, $1,784.20, and $1,746.30 may provide floors for any retracements.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents a neutral value of 55, suggesting a lack of clear directional sentiment. Meanwhile, the MACD indicates a bearish trend, as evidenced by its current value below the signal line. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,852.90 suggests that the short-term trend could turn bullish if the price maintains above this level.

Chart patterns reveal an upward trendline at $1,859, endorsing a buying trend, while an upward wedge formation supports the bullish sentiment. The implication of these patterns, should the asset maintain its trajectory above the trendline, indicates potential for continued bullish momentum.

In conclusion, the overall trend for ETH/USD appears bullish above the $1,852 mark, with a short-term forecast expecting the asset to test the resistance at $1,914.70 in the upcoming sessions, provided the support levels hold.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP Chart

The Ripple (XRP) market today sees a modest uptick, with its value rising by 0.80% to $0.69116. The four-hour chart reveals a bullish trend, as the cryptocurrency has successfully completed a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.67294, indicating potential for further gains if it remains above this level.

A pivot point at $0.7271 suggests intermediate resistance, with additional ceilings observed at $0.7870, $0.8440, and $0.9455. On the downside, supports loom at $0.6458, followed by $0.5769 and $0.5150, which could arrest any bearish slide.

The RSI, significantly above the neutral 50 mark at 76, points to overbought conditions, hinting that a corrective pullback could be imminent. The MACD’s dip below the signal line suggests a bearish divergence despite the price gains, warning of possible underlying weakness.

Price action above the 50-day EMA at $0.6424 corroborates the bullish sentiment in the short-term outlook. However, traders should be cautious of the discrepancy between the bullish price action and the bearish signals from MACD.

In conclusion, while XRP/USD exhibits a bullish stance above the critical $0.6730 threshold, the mixed signals from technical indicators warrant vigilance. The short-term forecast anticipates a test of the $0.7870 resistance should the current support levels hold firm.

Toncoin Price Prediction

Toncoin Chart

Toncoin‘s market has witnessed a noteworthy ascent, climbing 3.63% to $2.63 in today’s session. The four-hour chart perspective offers a bullish narrative with the coin trading above both its pivot point of $2.69 and the 50-day EMA at $2.34, suggesting a continued short-term upward trajectory.

Resistance levels are now set at $2.86, $3.03, and $3.20, which may cap upward movements. Conversely, support forms at lower echelons of $2.49, $2.36, and $2.22, crucial in preventing potential declines.

Despite the uptrend, the RSI indicates an overbought scenario at 79, often preceding a consolidation or pullback. The MACD presents a mixed signal with a bullish crossover but remains below the signal line, calling for caution among bulls.

Chart patterns show a formation of three white soldiers, typically a harbinger of sustained buying pressure. Given these factors, the overall trend is bullish, provided Toncoin sustains above the $2.34 mark. The short-term forecast anticipates the possibility of Toncoin challenging the resistance at $2.86, contingent on current supports holding strong amidst mixed technical signals.

