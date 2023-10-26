Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin Price Forecast: Crypto Confidence Soars with Key ETF Approvals and Bullish Trends

FXEmpire.com -

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF listing on DTCC bolsters crypto market confidence, propelling significant surge.

Grayscale’s court victory over US SEC rekindles hope for imminent Bitcoin spot ETF approvals.

Ethereum’s short-term bullish inclination evident as it trades above its 50-Day EMA of $1705.

Ripple’s bullish trend reinforced with the asset trading above its 50-Day EMA and pivot of $0.54244.

Dogecoin’s ascent of 3.64% hints at a bullish trajectory, especially as it surpasses its 50-Day EMA.

Crypto market witnessed a significant surge following the listing of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBTC, on the DTCC’s platform. This positive momentum is further amplified by Grayscale’s triumph over the US SEC in court.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals directed the SEC to reconsider its earlier denial of Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF proposal. Such advancements have injected renewed confidence in the market, heightening anticipation for imminent approvals of Bitcoin spot ETFs.

The mounting enthusiasm among investors, especially with the looming possibility of a Bitcoin ETF sanction, has pushed the total trading volume to surpass the $80 billion threshold.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum Chart

Ethereum experienced a slight dip, closing at $1787, marking a 0.20% decrease over the past 24 hours, as per the 4-hour chart. The asset’s pivot point stands at $1812, with resistances set at $1855, $1888, and $1924. On the flip side, Ethereum finds immediate support at $1760, followed by stronger cushions at $1704 and $1666.

From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at 56, indicating a somewhat bullish sentiment as it remains above the midline. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is currently valued at $1705. With Ethereum’s price trading above this EMA, it suggests a short-term bullish inclination.

Chart patterns remain inconclusive for now, awaiting a more definitive trend formation. In conclusion, the overall trend for Ethereum appears bearish when priced below $1812, but reverses to bullish if it surges above this threshold. Investors should watch closely for potential shifts in the asset’s trajectory in the coming days.

Ripple Price Prediction

Ripple Chart

Ripple’s (XRP/USD) pair is currently priced at $0.5499, reflecting a 1% decline over the last 24 hours. Analyzing the 4-hour chart, the asset’s key pivot point stands at $0.54244. Immediate resistance is found at $0.56962, with subsequent levels at $0.58731 and $0.60289. On the flip side, immediate support is at $0.52607, with further support levels at $0.51049 and $0.47987.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56, suggesting a bullish sentiment since it’s above the 50 mark. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is at $0.53200, with the price trading above it, indicating a short-term bullish trend.

Chart patterns reveal an upward trendline supporting Ripple at $0.5425. The 50 EMA suggests a buying opportunity at $0.5320, and the previously breached resistance level of $0.5418 now serves as a support. In conclusion, the trend for Ripple remains bullish as long as it stays above the $0.54244 pivot. In the short term, the asset might test the immediate resistance levels.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin Chart

On October 26, Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) showcased a bullish sentiment, with its current price at $0.0712, marking an ascent of 3.64%. Analyzing the daily chart, we observe pivotal price levels with the pivot point at $0.06950. The immediate resistance lies at $0.07720, followed by subsequent resistances at $0.08400 and $0.09440.

Conversely, immediate support is found at $0.05820, with further cushions at $0.04920 and $0.04180. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53, hinting at a bullish sentiment as it surpasses the 50-mark. Meanwhile, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is recorded at $0.06270. Notably, the price remains above this EMA, signifying a short-term bullish trajectory.

Chart patterns reveal a downward trendline, currently posing as significant resistance around the $0.0770 mark. In conclusion, Dogecoin’s trend leans bullish as long as it remains above $0.06950. In the short term, we anticipate Dogecoin challenging the $0.07720 resistance.

