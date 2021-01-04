Ethereum Price Prediction 2021: 5 ETH Experts Share Their Outlook

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) price prediction 2021 news is heating up as investors take an interest in the cryptocurrency.

Let’s take a look at some of the top ethereum price predictions for 2021, as collected from AMBCrypto.

Let’s start off with Mike McGlone of Bloomberg. He’s looking at a range of $500 to $700 this year.

Blockfyre co-founder Simon Dedic is expecting a bit more. He estimates that the cryptocurrency will see its price remain above $800 this year.

WalletInvestor.com also weighs in on the cryptocurrency’s value with a 2021 estimate of $872.

Next up is DigitalCoinPrice.com, which has a $1493 range for the cryptocurrency over one year.

Blocktown Capital managing partner James Todaro has much higher expectations than any of the others. His 2021 ethereum price prediction soars well above the others at $9,000.

ETH is up 6.6% as of noon Monday.

