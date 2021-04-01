Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Headed to $2,500 in Q2?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is on the rise Thursday and with it comes price predictions that the cryptocurrency could be approaching the $2,500 milestone.

Source: Shutterstock

Ethereum is up around 5% today, which has the crypto’s value hovering in the mid $1,940 area. The 24-hour low for ETH is $1,837.26 with the 24-hours high being $1,966.68. It’s also worth pointing out that the cryptocurrency has seen 159.9% in gains since the start of the year.

Keeping these numbers in mind, here are some of the biggest price predictions crypto investors need to keep in mind for ethereum.

“Even if resistance does emerge, traders should be prepared to raise their profit targets to the 1.382 and 1.618 Fibonacci retracement levels at $2,327.41 and $2,504.09, a gain of 24-34% from the breakout price of $1,857.00. It would be near the 37% measured move of the symmetrical triangle at $2,559.00.” — Sheldon McIntyre, FXStreet

$ETH running into supply here, lot of resistance between 1780 & 2000

Above = smooth sailing to 2500

— Jelle 🐂 (@CryptoJelleNL) March 29, 2021

“In this round, I’m not here to give you buy/sell recommendations. Rather, I hope you’re assessing the deflation risk and how that might affect Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. Likely, we may face a correction over the next few months, if not weeks.” — Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace.com

Forever trapped in this range for eternity haha… I think $2500 by April 4th $eth https://t.co/bU46hDOt9i

— M 🅡 Crayola ⬡ Crayon 🖍 Charts (@TylerColvard) March 29, 2021

“Ethereum is currently reaching new heights. Most experts agree that in 2021 Ethereum price will increase up to $7K. We accept that Ethereum-based ventures and the DeFi market will fortify the ETH position available and give the premise to additional development.” — Elena R, Coinpedia

$ETH If the daily candle closes above 2k, it will easily cross 2500$ mark. Keep an eye on it.

Checkout the link in bio for crypto signals#bitcoin $UNI #CRYPTO $EGLD $SWRV $KSM 6484 pic.twitter.com/hcFOcRg8F7

— Amanda Merlyn (@cryptoexp56436A) April 1, 2021

“In my view, as I had predicted a few months ago, the Ethereum price will keep rising as bulls target the important resistance level at $2,500. This will likely happen in the second quarter of the year. This price is just 30% from the current level.” — Crispus Nyaga, InvestingCube

Looking in on ethereum price predictions is all well and good, but there are other cryptocurrencies investors will want to keep an eye on as well.

Luckily for investors, InvestorPlace.com has a wealth of coverage for cryptocurrencies and companies related to them. That includes Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT), Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), and more. Investors can get up to speed on the latest crypto news below.

More Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH Headed to $2,500 in Q2? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.