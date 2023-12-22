Ethereum Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Show Bullish Pressure

Ethereum Forecast Video for 26-12-2023

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as it looks like we are ready to continue to go much higher. Ultimately, we are getting close to breaking above a major resistance barrier, and that of course is something worth paying close attention to. If we break above the $2400 level, this opens up the possibility of a move toward the $2500 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and therefore it’s likely that the traders out there would pay close attention to it. I think it does offer a bit of resistance, but all things being equal, I think it’s more or less a situation where we are paying attention to interest rates more than anything else.

Underneath, the 20-Day EMA offers quite a bit of support, right along with the $2100 level. Furthermore, as interest rates continue to drop in the United States, that makes riskier assets such as crypto much more attractive. With this, I think you’ve got a situation where traders come in and pick up any value that shows itself.

All things being equal, this is a market that I think will continue to see upward pressure due to the fact that Bitcoin is also jumping to the upside, and with that being the case I think that we will just simply follow what the biggest market in crypto does. That being said, one thing you need to pay attention to is whether or not the interest rates start rising because that could offer quite a bit of a headwind to this market.

All things being equal, this is a scenario in which I think that we will eventually see the upward trajectory continued, and with that I think you also have to keep in mind that liquidity could be a bit of an issue over the next several days as focus shifts from the markets to the holidays. I think that’s going to be the story with all markets, but the one thing that’s different about Ethereum is that it will actually be trading during the Christmas and New Year’s Day sessions.

