Ethereum Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Look a Bit Stretched

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum went back and forth during the early hours on Friday as we continue to look a little stretched in this market. That being said, Ethereum has underperformed Bitcoin, so it may have some catching up to do. Nonetheless, this is a situation where you will continue to see a lot of buyers on dips, and the move on Thursday was rather impressive, especially considering that Bitcoin did very little. Nonetheless, this is a situation where lowering interest rates continues to drive crypto higher.

That being said, we have broken a significant resistance buried near the $2100 level, and breaking above there opens up the possibility of a move to much higher levels. We are currently just above the $2300 level, and I think short-term pullbacks will continue to be buying opportunities, with that $2100 level being a significant support level. The 50-Day EMA is sitting around the $1950 level and rising, but it is also a technical indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to in general.

To the upside, I think Ethereum could go looking to the $2500 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The $2500 level is obviously an area that will cause a lot of headlines. All things being equal, this is a situation where we are simply looking for value and taking advantage of it. Whether or not Ethereum truly takes off the long-term and is used on a day-to-day basis remains to be seen, but it is the backbone for a lot of other crypto projects, and therefore it does drive a certain amount of demand for Ethereum, as we have seen multiple times in the past.

In general, this is a situation where the market will continue to look for value, and of course take advantage of the fact that the US dollar may continue to shrink. If interest rates turn around and rally quite drastically, then we could see downward pressure on Ethereum and the rest of crypto in general. Remember, this is pretty far out on the risk spectrum for institutional investors, and therefore money will flow back and forth based upon the “risk-free rate” of bonds.

