Ethereum Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Consolidate

Ethereum Forecast Video for 22-01-2024

FXEmpire.com -

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum has rallied slightly in the early hours on Friday after reaching down towards the 20 day EMA overnight. That being said, the $2,500 level above offers a little bit of resistance that I think a lot of traders are going to be paying attention to. If we can break above that level, then I think that the 2600 level will be the initial target. After that, I do think that eventually we go looking to about 3000 or so. Short-term pullbacks should continue to be value opportunities and it’s not until we break down below the 2100 dollars level that I think Ethereum might be in trouble, after all, this is a market that’s going to follow Bitcoin, which looks pretty solid although a little lackluster recently.

Both are very much in an uptrend, and now the questions are starting to be asked as to whether or not Ethereum will get its own ETF. The answer is probably yes, but we don’t really know when. Nonetheless, it looks like 2024 is slated to be a year that crypto does fairly well, and that means that Ethereum will do well. After all, it’s the backbone for a lot of ecosystems, so it all ties together quite nicely. This remains a buy-on-the-dip market, but don’t overexpose yourself.

Keep in mind crypto is very volatile and Ethereum won’t be any different. There will be times when it gets a little out of hand and therefore your position size should not be so much as to cause major damage to your account due to wild swings.

