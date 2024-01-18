Ethereum Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Consolidate

Ethereum Forecast Video for 19-01-2024

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum doing almost nothing during the day on Thursday, which is a microcosm of the cryptocurrency world in general. We got the shot higher as the Bitcoin ETF was starting to enter the conversation and, of course, there are going to be some people out there just anticipating that Ethereum is going to get its own ETF. I think that could be the case, but the SEC tends to move very slowly and therefore it’s probably sometime before that actually happens. Furthermore, now that the Bitcoin ETF is here, there’s not a lot to celebrate. Remember, Ethereum almost always takes a back seat to Bitcoin and therefore it has a certain amount of follow the leader mentality.

If we break down below the $2,500 level, an area that looks to be rather supportive, I believe that we will test the 20-day EMA. On the other hand, we could rally from here and just simply grind away between $2,500 on the bottom and $2,700 on the top. I do think eventually we will go higher, but right now there just is no catalyst to get excited about owning Ethereum. It’s more or less a buy on the dip strategy and just build a position. This doesn’t mean that you need to get a huge position going, but if you believe that Ethereum is going to rally, and it certainly looks like it could, you can start to build little bits and pieces of a position in order to take advantage of the next leg higher, whenever that is going to be.

