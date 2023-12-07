Ethereum Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Consolidate

Ethereum Forecast Video for 08.12.23

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum has fallen slightly during the early hours on Thursday, but quite frankly this is something that is needed. Ethereum, along with Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies has ran rather drastically to the upside, and therefore we need to see some type of value reenter the market in order to get bullish again. The market initially shot higher, and now it looks like we are either going to consolidate or pull back a bit.

If we consolidate, we may need to grind sideways for a couple of days in order to have people looking for an opportunity to get into the market. Quite frankly, when a market shoots high in the air, it needs to prove itself a little bit in order to entice more money to flow in. The last thing you want to do is chase a trade, and therefore you need to be very cautious. However, you can also take a look at this through the prism of a potential pullback, which then offers a significant amount of value, especially near the $2100 level. The $2100 level is an area that I think will attract a lot of attention as it has a certain amount of “market memory” attached to it. The $2100 level had previously been a major resistance barrier, so one would assume that there should be plenty of support if we approach that level.

Underneath there, we have the $1925 level where I think the trend ends, which also happens to be where the 50-Day EMA resides, and of course an area that previously had been supported. It’s not until we break down below there that I would become concerned about the Ethereum market, but I also would have to keep an eye on Bitcoin before putting money to work, as Ethereum typically follows Bitcoin, despite the fact that there is a certain amount of noise out there right now that suggests that Ethereum could have to play a little bit of catch-up to Bitcoin, meaning that it may have a little bit bigger move to the upside when we do start to rally again in crypto. Regardless, I think this is a bullish market.

