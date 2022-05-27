Ethereum Now Buys You the Least Amount of CSX in the Past Year

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/27/2022, Ethereum ($ETH) can buy you the least amount of CSX(Symbol: CSX) shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Ethereum coin and wished to buy shares of CSX with the proceeds, you would only be able to buy 56.19 shares of CSX. That's versus a high amount of 135.63 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of CSX shares, relative to the performance of Ethereum; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

Here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

