Ethereum in 3 Figures: Is It a Buy?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a strong couple of months, as its price continues to rebound amid this crypto winter. If you've been on the fence about investing in cryptocurrency, now may seem like a promising time to buy. But is Ethereum really the right option for you?

Although it's currently one of the most popular crypto investments, it's important to fully understand what you're getting into. And there are a few figures that can make it easier to decide whether it's a smart investment right now.

1. $1,890

Ethereum is currently priced at around $1,890 per token -- a steep discount from its peak of around $4,800 per token in November 2021.

Because its price is significantly below its all-time high, now could be a smart time to invest. Not only will you get a hefty discount by investing when prices are lower, but if Ethereum does rebound in the coming months or years, you could see substantial returns.

2. 500%

Cryptocurrency can be extremely volatile in the short term, but over the long run, it can be a potentially lucrative investment. For example, since the beginning of the year, Ethereum's price has fallen by roughly 50%. But over the past five years, it's up nearly 500% -- despite experiencing several major downturns in that time.

If you choose to invest in Ethereum, be sure you're willing to keep a long-term outlook. Crypto isn't a get-rich-quick scheme, but it can potentially make you a lot of money over time.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Ethereum will continue to see this type of growth. But despite having a rough year so far, it's still earned significant returns over time. By investing now and holding your investments for the long term, it's more likely you'll see positive average returns.

3. $230 billion

Currently, Ethereum has a market cap of roughly $230 billion. It's consistently held its position as the second most popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has a market cap of around $463 billion.

Over the past couple of years, Ethereum has been steadily gaining traction and closing the gap between it and Bitcoin. As its network becomes more popular for decentralized applications like NFT marketplaces and DeFi projects, Ethereum has been inching closer to the top spot -- and some experts believe it could eventually overtake Bitcoin as the most popular crypto.

Also, Ethereum could be poised for even more growth as it approaches its update, "The Merge." This upgrade, currently slated for September, will help move the network from a proof of work (PoW) mining protocol to proof of stake (PoS). As a result, Ethereum will be significantly faster, more energy-efficient, and far more affordable for users.

Is Ethereum right for you?

While the future looks promising for Ethereum, there are no guarantees that it will succeed. Crypto is still highly speculative, and there's always a chance that you could lose all the money you invest.

Before you buy, think about how much risk you're willing to tolerate, and only invest money you can comfortably afford to lose. Also, don't go into this investment expecting to become a millionaire overnight. It can take time to see significant returns, and it's wise to be prepared for more volatility along the way.

Ethereum can be a fantastic investment, but it's not right for everyone. By weighing the pros and cons of investing in cryptocurrency, it will be easier to decide whether it's a good fit for your portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Katie Brockman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.