Ethereum hits fresh record, eyes $3,000 barrier

Adds detail of reported EIB plan and bitcoin price

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether ETH= hit $2,989.95 in early Asia trade. It is up about 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin traded slightly softer at $56,396 on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.