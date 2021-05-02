Ethereum hits fresh record, eyes $3,000 barrier

Contributor
Tom Westbrook Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Adds detail of reported EIB plan and bitcoin price

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday to trade within a whisker of $3,000, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether ETH= hit $2,989.95 in early Asia trade. It is up about 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin traded slightly softer at $56,396 on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More