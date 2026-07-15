Ethereum Has a Bold New Plan for 2029. What Will Be the Impact on the Price of ETH?

Key Points

Ethereum is now pursuing a big development push that'll likely take it through 2029 to complete.

Privacy, scalability, and cybersecurity are the main priorities.

Reforms to its tokenomics do not appear to be a priority.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a newly updated technical roadmap for the chain on July 4, which he called "Lean Ethereum." It should be implemented by the end of 2029 if everything goes according to plan. The timing of the announcement is likely meant to lean into the crypto sector's market cycle, which is currently in a bear phase and may form a new bull market over the next year.

Ether is down 64% from its 2025 peak price near $4,946, so by shaping the narrative for the next bull market now, Buterin is trying to position the chain as a good place to do business when enthusiasm returns. But does the plan bolster the investment thesis for buying the coin, or is it unlikely to drive its price higher?

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What's on the roadmap

In Buterin's parlance, the new roadmap is called a "strawmap," and it calls for launching a major update approximately every six months across seven forks of the chain. The strawmap calls for three priorities to be built out.

The first, quantum computing resistance, has the sharpest emphasis because it's being treated as an urgent priority. The gist is that Ethereum must become hardened against hackers armed with quantum computers, even if those computers don't exist yet, as the stakes of the network's encryption being breached are simply too high not to take seriously.

Privacy is the second priority, and has recently jumped from being a bit of a bolt-on addition to the chain's development roadmap into something that Buterin called a "first-class goal." Creating systems that preserve financial privacy might make the coin more valuable if the new privacy features are remotely as robust as those offered by dedicated privacy coins like Monero or Zcash.

Scalability is the third priority. It's set to be implemented through developing a combination of features, including a new virtual machine, and also by creating recursive cryptographic proofs.

In terms of competitive positioning, it looks like Buterin wants Ethereum to be fast enough and cheap enough to challenge competitors like Solana on being a good place to work with tokenized real-world assets, and also secure and private enough to allay the fears of financial institutions looking to use blockchains for tokenized asset management.

The most pressing issue for investors hasn't been addressed yet

Crypto analyst Ignas Fiodorovas identified an important hole in the new roadmap: It addresses nearly every market complaint about Ethereum except its tokenomics.

Nothing on the roadmap will directly enrich Ether holders through token burns, buybacks, or new fee routing. That's problematic, as the prior Layer-2 (L2) scaling era (the product of implementing the last big roadmap) was a technical success and an investment flop. Fee burns collapsed by roughly 99%, and L2 chains paid Ethereum only about $10 million in 2025, down from $113 million a year earlier.

Therefore, Lean Ethereum is good news for the chain and, unfortunately, neutral-at-best news for the token in the near term.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Monero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.