Ethereum Foundation Secures $1.5M in Donations to Support Network Upgrade Efforts

Six crypto entities including exchange Kraken and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols Uniswap and The Graph have donated $250,000 each to efforts around upgrading the Ethereum blockchain.

The $1.5 million donation will support execution-layer teams working on technical upgrades to achieve “Ethereum 2.0,” according to an announcement Tuesday.

The developments, most recently Ethereum’s London hard fork that went live on Aug. 5, will see the network transition to a proof-of-stake model.

As well as Kraken, Uniswap and The Graph, donations are being made by DeFi protocols Compound, Lido and Synthetix.

The five Ethereum clients that will receive this funding are Besu, Ergon, Geth, Nethermind and Nimbus.

Ethereum’s goal is to lessen the risk associated with the network’s over-reliance on a single entity.

UPDATE (AUG. 24, 14:42 UTC): Rewrites headline, body to add donors in addition to Kraken, total amount, recipients.

