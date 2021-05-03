Ethereum extends gains to fresh record above $3,400

Contributor
Tom Westbrook Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency ether extended gains to another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether extended gains to another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.

Early in Asia trade it traded as high as $3,457.64 on the bitstamp exchange ETH=BTSP, for a session rise of about 17%.

Traders have attributed the gains - which amount to some 365% for the year to date - to a catch up on bitcoin's late 2020 leap and as upgrades to the ethereum blockchain make it more useful.

The ether/bitcoin cross rate ETHBTC=BTSP stood at its highest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday while bitcoin BTC=BTSP was steady at $57,295.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters