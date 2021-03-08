Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum ETP to List on Deutsche Borse

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
ETC Group's new bitcoin exchange-traded product will be listed on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra market based in Frankfurt. (Credit: Video Media Studio Europe/Shutterstock)

London-based ETC Group is to list an Ethereum exchange-traded product (ETP) on Deutsche Borse’s Xetra market, based in Frankfurt, Germany. 

  • The new “ETC Group Physical Ethereum ETC” product will track the price of ether and trade under the ticker “ZETH” when it goes live Tuesday. An ETC is an exchange-traded commodity, a kind of ETP.
  • ZETH will be a central counterparty-cleared product structured as an asset-backed debt security distributed on the HANetf platform. The management fee will be 1.49%.
  • “Institutional investors are demanding regulated crypto products that are secure, liquid, and central counterparty cleared and ETC Group is building products that adhere to the complex and exacting standards of the institutional investor,” said Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group.
  • In June, ETC Group listed its “Bitcoin Exchange Traded Crypto” ETP, also on the Deutsche Borse’s Xetra.
  • The bitcoin product has now amassed over $1 billion in assets under management, said the firm.

Read more: SEC Commissioner Peirce Says Market Is Ready for a Bitcoin ETP

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular