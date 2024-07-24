Ethereum ETFs Clear Huge Hurdle

Cboe Global Markets has listed five spot Ethereum ETFs set to begin trading in the US on July 23, 2024. Following the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, market participants are eager for the new Ethereum ETFs.

With Ethereum's market cap second only to Bitcoin, issuers such as Fidelity, iShares, Bitwise, VanEck, 21Shares, Invesco Galaxy, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale have already listed Bitcoin ETFs and are now expanding to Ethereum.

This move marks a significant milestone for institutional and retail crypto investments, reflecting growing global interest in cryptocurrency ETFs.

Finsum: Cryptos will be powered by its ability to enter more mainstream financial products over the coming decade.

