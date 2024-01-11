News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic Jumps 34% After Bitcoin ETF Nod, Outshines BTC, ETH Gains, Global Electric Vehicle Market Records 31% Sales Boom In 2023 - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

January 11, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga

CryptoCathie Wood Reveals How Much Bitcoin She Owns Personally For First Time'The Old DNA Basically Bashing The New DNA': Cathie Wood Reacts To Sec's Bitcoin ETF ApprovalEthereum Classic Jumps 34% After Bitcoin ETF Nod, Outshines BTC, ETH GainsJim Cramer Says Spot ETF Approval May Not Follow 'Sell The News' ScriptBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise After BTC ETFs Approved By SEC: Analyst Says King Crypto Will 'See New Highs' To $100KBitcoin Spot EFT Shines Spotlight On Crypto-Related Stocks — Riot Blockchain, Coinbase, MicroStrategy Trending TodayPeter Schiff Says Spot Bitcoin Approval Means 'Eleven More Ways For Speculators To Place Their Bets'

 

US Markets

Transphorm, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Optimism Rises Ahead Of Key Inflation Reports; Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points

 

US Politics

Trump Opens Up About His Potential Running Mate In 2024: 'I Know Who It's Going To Be'Trump's Triple Whammy: Ex-President's Niece Says 'Donald Has Never Met A Challenge He Didn't Cower Away From'Donald Trump Says Stocks Will Crash If He Doesn't Win: 'Market Is Going Up Because I'm Leading Biden In All Of The Polls'Chris Christie Caught On Hot Mic Firing Shots At Nikki Haley: Trump, Ron DeSantis Agree 'She's Gonna Get Smoked'Unexpected Twist: Hunter Biden Shows Up At Congressional HearingChristie Suspends His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Says Stopping Trump 'More Important Than My Own Personal Ambition'

 

World Politics

Former President Says Taiwan Can 'Never Win' A War Against Xi Jinping's China: 'They're Too Large, Much Stronger Than Us'US Urges China To Respect Taiwan's Election Integrity Amid Xi Jinping's Push For Reunification

 

US Economy

Study Forecasts Staggering $1 Trillion Boost To US Economy With Generative AI, But Warns Of Job Disruptions

 

Tech

Samsung Teases Galaxy AI By Lighting Up The Sphere With Marvel's Doctor StrangeApple Reportedly Overlooked AirDrop Security Threats Before Alleged Chinese HackAmazon's Latest Round Of Layoffs Bigger Than Disclosed, Affecting Amazon Pay, Marketing: ReportsHP Enterprise CEO Anticipates Smooth Sailing For $14B Juniper Acquisition In ChinaFrom 'The Negotiator' To 'Laundry Buddy:' OpenAI's GPT Store, A New Hub For Customized Chatbots, Is HereITC Wants Apple Ban Reinstated, Calls Apple's Arguments 'Weak And Unconvincing'iPhone Buyers Continue Trend Of Opting For Higher Storage Despite Dwindling Sales: ReportAmazon's AI Chatbot 'Q' Struggles With 'Hallucinations' Amid Criticism For Rushed LaunchGoogle Layoffs: Hundreds Let Go From Hardware And Voice Assistant Divisions Amid Rising Competition From Microsoft, OpenAINasdaq's Anti-Financial Crime Business Grows 20% Year-On-Year With AI InnovationsOpenAI Reportedly Negotiating Content Licensing With CNN, Fox, Time Amid New York Times Lawsuit

 

Electric Vehicle

Lights, Camera, Tesla! Hollywood Is Clearly Obsessed With Elon Musk's Company Despite EV Giant's Advertising ApathyGlobal Electric Vehicle Market Records 31% Sales Boom In 2023: ReportTesla's Dominance To Continue In 2024, But Traditional Automakers' Move To Slow Down EV Game 'Will Come Back To Haunt Them:' MunsterElon Musk Doubles Down On Cybertruck Popularity As Tesla Ventures Into Fitness Equipment With 'Cyberhammer'You Can Now Drive Home A Tesla Model 3 For As Low As $14K - Here's How

 

Consumer

Cummins Faces Hefty $2B Penalty And Over 600K Recalls In Ram Trucks Emissions Violation CaseUnitedHealth Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate AnalystsMcDonald's Double Big Mac To Make A Triumphant Return With Noteworthy Upgrades Like More Sauce, Better Sear

 

Communication

Instagram Axes Technical Program Manager Roles, Affected Employees Offered Reinterview Option For Alternate RolesMusk 'Open To The Idea Of Using Bitcoin On X,' Reveals Personal And SpaceX Crypto Holdings

 

﻿Space

SpaceX's Starlink Breaks Ground: First Text Messages Sent Via Satellites, Voice And Data Services On The Horizon

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

