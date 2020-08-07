Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic Attacker Successfully Double-Spends $1.68M in Second Attack: Report

Ethereum Classicâs second 51% attack Thursday resulted in a massive reorganization of 4,236 blocks and successful double-spend of $1.68 million worth of cryptocurrency, according to an investigation by Bitquery.

  • The attacker tried to double-spend 465,444 ethereum classic (ETC), worth approximately $3.3 million, but only successfully double-spent 238,306 ETC, worth $1.68 million, according to the report.
  • An additional 14,200 ETC were also claimed by the attacker via block rewards during the event.
  • Bitquery found the hashpower required for the attack was probably bought from the same source as for the first attack: Nicehash DaggerHashimoto.
  • Thursdayâs attack is the second on the Ethereum Classic platform within five days. The first attack occurred on Aug. 1 and was originally thought to be the result of software complications.

