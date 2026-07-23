The Ethereum Blockchain Ecosystem Is Preparing for a Major Shake-Up. That's Why I'm Bullish on ETH Right Now.

Key Points

The Ethereum Foundation will reduce its role and sharpen its focus.

Several new organizations are ready to fill the gaps, particularly when it comes to institutional adoption.

For investors, what matters is why you bought Ethereum, and how much value you put on decentralization.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is going through changes. The Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports the ecosystem, has cut about 20% of its workforce and said it would cut its annual budget by 40%. Several new organizations will now take responsibility for key segments of the popular blockchain's development alongside the Ethereum community.

Change can be unsettling and unpredictable, but I think these developments will be positive for the second-biggest cryptocurrency. Here's why.

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Why I'm still bullish on Ethereum

It should be said that if you bought Ethereum because you want the foundation, particularly co-founder Vitalik Buterin, to play a central role, the recent announcements may make you consider selling your crypto. However, if, like me, you think Ethereum will be stronger if the community becomes more decentralized, these changes are bullish.

For me, decentralization is one of the powerful aspects of cryptocurrency. It means removing centralized entities like banks and governments from transactions, and represents a huge shift in how money might work. Being decentralized makes Ethereum more resilient because there isn't a single point of failure. It is also resistant to censorship because there's no centralized hub that authorities, like governments, can target to control it. In a similar vein, it is permissionless -- like the internet -- and can be used by anyone. At a practical level, decentralization enables the seamless automation that powers the burgeoning stablecoin, real-world asset tokenization, and agentic AI industries.

Ethereum pioneered programmable blockchains and, with no downtime over more than a decade of operation, is one of the most reliable cryptocurrencies. Shrinking the Ethereum Foundation and making it one node among many will help it maintain its leading position and strengthen it in the long term. The foundation would focus on keeping the network secure, while other entities would handle commercial development, among other things.

Here are some of the newly formed organizations, each involving former researchers and employees at the Ethereum Foundation:

Ethereum Institutional: This aims to help financial institutions engage with Ethereum as they build stablecoin integrations and other on-chain infrastructure.

EthSystems: This will focus on privacy technologies for institutions, giving them confidence that the network will protect commercially sensitive transaction data.

Ethlabs: Scalability and interoperability are the name of the game for this nonprofit.

This shake-up makes Ethereum more likely to succeed

In short, the activities necessary to grow the Ethereum ecosystem and ensure it remains relevant will still happen. Crucially, there will be teams dedicated to attracting a solid share of the emerging stablecoin and real-world asset tokenization markets, both crucial aspects of mainstream adoption.

I am a huge admirer of Buterin, but having him in charge of building commercial partnerships is a bit like putting the chief of technology in charge of marketing and sales. You only need to read his extremely technical blog posts to see that he is better suited to developing this pioneering blockchain than building institutional relationships. This restructuring clarifies the roles and responsibilities, gives commercial direction, and leaves the brains behind Ethereum to focus on the long-term strength of the network.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.