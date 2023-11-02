Ethereum, Aave and Uniswap Price Forecast: Technicals Point to Imminent Bullish Runs

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Ethereum’s price dips 0.59% to stand at $1,826.3.
- Ethereum short-term bullish trend as RSI reads 56.97.
- Aave’s price rises 3.87% and trades at $92.64.
- Aave showcases bullish momentum with ‘Triple Top Pattern.’
- Uniswap dips 5.45% and trades at $4.53; bullish over $4.40.
Ethereum Price Prediction
Ethereum is currently priced at $1,826.3, reflecting a 0.59% decline over the past 24 hours. As the second-largest cryptocurrency, its market position remains strong.
Analyzing a 4-hour chart, key resistances stand at $1,850.1, $1,886.5, and $1,920.8, while support levels are set at $1,797.2, $1,762.6, and $1,724.2.
The RSI at 56.97 suggests a mild bullish sentiment. Furthermore, with the price staying above the 50 EMA ($1,788.9), a short-term bullish trend is evident.
The chart showcases an ascending trendline, hinting at continued bullish momentum. In the short term, Ethereum appears poised to test the immediate resistance at $1,850.1, underlined by its positive technical indicators.
AAVE Price Prediction
At present, Aave is trading at $92.64, witnessing a 3.87% increase in the past 24 hours. As a flagship name in the decentralized finance sector, Aave retains a robust market stature.
The key price levels to monitor include a pivot point set at $75.90. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at $100.82, followed by further barriers at $110.82 and $115.61.
Conversely, $80.90 emerges as a crucial support zone. The RSI indicator, which gauges market momentum, currently reads 68.10, hovering above the midline, reflecting a bullish sentiment.
Additionally, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $71.26. Notably, the asset’s price is above this EMA, indicating a short-term bullish trend. The chart showcases a ‘Triple Top Pattern’ and a ‘Downward Trendline Breakout,’ hinting at potential bullish momentum.
Given these technicals, the near-term outlook for Aave leans bullish, with expectations that it might approach the next resistance levels in the subsequent trading sessions.
Uniswap Price Prediction
Trading at $4.53, Uniswap has experienced a dip of 5.45% in the past 24 hours. The 4H chart showcases the asset’s current standing, with a pivotal point at $4.7665, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Looking upwards, resistance levels stand at $5.09 (50% Fibo level), $5.3894 (61.8% Fibo level), and a peak at $5.79. On the downside, supports are found at $4.40, $4.10, and a sturdy $3.78. The Relative Strength Index is pegged at 60, signaling a bullish sentiment.
Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is at $4.32, further emphasizing bullish leanings as the price floats above it. Chart analysis reveals Uniswap on an incline, characterized by a pronounced bullish engulfing candle coupled with a bullish crossover of the 50 EMA.
Conclusively, the trend is bullish above $4.40. In the short term, there’s anticipation for Uniswap to approach the $5.09 resistance.
