Ethereum 2.0’s Genesis Day Is Officially Set for Dec. 1

The biggest update in Ethereum’s history will begin its first phase on Dec. 1.

Per a tweet by ETH 2.0 Researcher Justin Drake, Ethereum 2.0’s Beacon Chain’s launch has been set for Dec. 1 at 12:00 UTC.

The backbone of Ethereum 2.0, the Beacon chain is an interim blockchain that will operate alongside the current network as it begins the first of four migration phases to the new network.

Yesterday, the deposit contract for the Beacon chain received the minimum ETH necessary to lock in Eth 2.0’s “genesis day” of Dec. 1.

All of Ethereum 2.0’s primary implementations have agreed upon the same “genesis state root” of the new blockchain – or, its precise origins in the code.

ETH’s price ran up in anticipation of the upgrade and is currently resting just above $600.

