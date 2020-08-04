Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Medalla Goes Live With 20,000 Validators

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published
Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi (CoinDesk archives)

Ethereum 2.0âs âfinalâ and âofficialâ public testnet, Medalla, is now live, according to the Ethereum Foundation.

  • Medalla is the final testnet before the launch of the Eth 2.0 network, which is tentatively expected by yearâs end.
  • The correct number of peers joined the tesnet to consider it workable, according to a tweet from the Ethereum Foundationâs Hudson Jameson.
  • As reported by CoinDesk, Medalla was one of many Eth 2.0 testnets over 2019 and 2020. Unlike the other testnets, however, Medalla was public â meaning network validators were not centrally coordinated by developer teams.
  • Over 20,000 validators have joined the network with some 650,000 ether (ETH) staked, according to the Beaconcha.in block explorer. (Each testnet uses its own tokens not equivalent to real ETH.)
  • Medalla was joined by five clients including Prysmatic Labsâ Prysm, ChainSafeâs Lodestar, PegaSysâ Teku, Statusâ Nimbus and Sigma Primeâs Lighthouse.
  • Eth 2.0 encapsulates years of research to switch the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) Ethereum network to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. The expected launch later this year will be phase 0 of a multiyear overhaul.

Read more: Ethereum 2.0 Developers Announce âFinalâ Testnet Before Network Launch

