Ethereum 2.0 Staking Protocol StakeWise Raises $2M Ahead of Mainnet Launch
StakeWise, an Ethereum 2.0 staking protocol, has completed a $2 million private funding round ahead of its public launch.
- The round was led by Greenfield One, with Collider Ventures, Gumi Cryptos, Lionschain Capital and a number of private investors also joining, according to a press release Monday.
- “We’ve made StakeWise into a protocol where users can earn elevated yields and gain unparalleled control over their staked capital,” said StakeWise co-founder Dmitri Tsumak.
- The investment comes as StakeWise approaches its mainnet release after a seven-month beta testing period with 1,400 participants, said the firm.
- To encourage early adopters, it also launched a campaign allowing the first 25,000 ether deposited into its pool to be eligible for distribution of 2% of its SWISE token supply.
- The rewards will be proportional to the amount deposited, the firm said.
- StakeWise claims it offers advantages over other Eth 2.0 staking platforms, citing a “unique tokenomics model and commitment to give majority voting power to the community.”
