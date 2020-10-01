Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum 2.0 ‘Dress Rehearsal’ Gets a Second Shot With Zinken Testnet

William Foxley CoinDesk
Ethereum developers will take a second whack at a final Ethereum 2.0 Ã¢ÂÂdress rehearsalÃ¢ÂÂ after the first, Spadina, failed due to Ã¢ÂÂcritical peering issues,Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ  Ethereum Foundation researcher Danny Ryan said in a tweet Wednesday.ÃÂ 

  • The second testnet, named Zinken, will launch Oct. 12 at 12:00 UTC.
  • Ryan said he is Ã¢ÂÂprimarily looking for a clean client release process and minimal headaches for usersÃ¢ÂÂ with Zinken.
  • The dress rehearsal testnets were created to give Ethereum stakers another practice run at moving ether (ETH) into the Eth 2.0 deposit contract, a necessary step before the new blockchain can start working.
  • Spadina hit a snag due to Ã¢ÂÂconfiguration parametersÃ¢ÂÂ with Prysmatic LabsÃ¢ÂÂ Prysm client, the team said in a post-mortem.
  • Ã¢ÂÂWe lagged behind in terms of taking Spadina seriously, having a detailed checklist, and overall having a release ready before the genesis event,Ã¢ÂÂ the team said.
  • Ryan added the dress rehearsalÃ¢ÂÂs load was tilted unfavorably toward Prysm, which took on the lionÃ¢ÂÂs share of the testnetÃ¢ÂÂs users.
  • The same issue Ã¢ÂÂ stakers picking Prysm over the four other available Eth 2.0 clients Ã¢ÂÂ also presented itself during AugustÃ¢ÂÂs Medalla testnet.

