Ethereum: A Christmas Crypto Stocking Stuffer to Buy Right Now

As far as end-of-year sales go in the cryptocurrency world, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is one token in which Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald and Fool.com editor Eric Bleeker see tremendous value. This discussion is from the Dec. 15 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass.

Eric Bleeker: We have some potential opportunistic "Buy" opportunities. Chris, I believe you had an article on Fool.com called Crypto Stocking Stuffers. Maybe I got the headline a little wrong. But you've been featuring some of the cryptocurrencies that at this current time are down 20 percent or more of 52-week highs.

As we noted, volatility is the norm in this space, so we don't want to get too hung up on week-to-week movements. All the same, we realized a lot of these cryptos people are looking for and if it's something that you were interested in a week or two ago, right now you're going to just have better prices on them. Let's go through a few of the opportunities that you've singled out.

First, we have Ethereum. Twenty percent off its 52-week highs. We will get to Ethereum a little more because we've got 2022 previews. But what are you seeing with Ethereum that would make it near the top of a buy list if you're being opportunistic in this moment?

Chris MacDonald: I think Ethereum, it's one of the cryptocurrencies that's remained recent all-time high, so it's hard to not take a week-to-week view with Ethereum.

There's a lot of people who have waited for buying opportunities. Say I'll buy Ethereum when it's in a bear market. Well, now it's in a bear market.

When people look at Ethereum as let's say a core portfolio holding for those looking to add some crypto exposure, it really is the building blocks of the DeFi world, the NFT world, even the Metaverse-based games that are coming out right now, they are all based on the Ethereum. It's the Layer 1 platform network that has probably the most upside.

There's a general theory out there that the value of a crypto's currency is supposed to approximate the total value of all the projects built on top of its network. For Ethereum, its size and scope is massive and it's only getting bigger.

I'm not going to get too much into the bull versus bear thesis because I know we're going to touch on that a little bit too later, but there's Ethereum 2.0 that's coming out next year that should move Ethereum from a proof of work to proof of stake model which should lower fees and improve the speed with the platform.

There's a lot of these catalysts that are coming up with Ethereum that people are pointing to and saying, well, maybe a 20 percent discount makes this a stocking stuffer worth considering.

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

