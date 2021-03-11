Ether Uptrend Is Weakening, Could Test Lower Support: Technical Analysis
Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up about 140% for the year to date, but the uptrend has slowed since January. The first level of support is around $1,561, defined by its 50-day volume weighted moving average.
- The relative strength index (RSI) made a series of lower highs since January, diverging from ETH’s uptrend.
- Initial support for ETH is around $1,561, with lower support around the $1,300 breakout zone.
- Resistance remains around the $2,000 level, which set in February as fresh all-time-high for ETH.
- ETH has trailed bitcoin (BTC) since the Chicago-based commodities exchange CME launched its new ether futures contract in early February.
Related Stories
- Crypto Investment Firm CoinShares Begins Trading on Nasdaq Nordic
- OpenZeppelin’s ‘Defender’ Gives DeFi Teams a Weapon Against Flash Loan Attacks
- CipherTrace Releases Its FATF-Friendly AML Tools for Crypto Exchanges
- Nexo Grants $150K to Brink for Open-Source Bitcoin Development
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.