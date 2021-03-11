Cryptocurrencies

Ether Uptrend Is Weakening, Could Test Lower Support: Technical Analysis

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published
Ether prices have softened recently after a powerful bull run over the past year.

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up about 140% for the year to date, but the uptrend has slowed since January. The first level of support is around $1,561, defined by its 50-day volume weighted moving average.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) made a series of lower highs since January, diverging from ETH’s uptrend.
  • Initial support for ETH is around $1,561, with lower support around the $1,300 breakout zone.
  • Resistance remains around the $2,000 level, which set in February as fresh all-time-high for ETH.
  • ETH has trailed bitcoin (BTC) since the Chicago-based commodities exchange CME launched its new ether futures contract in early February.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular