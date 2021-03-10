Cryptocurrencies

Ether Trailing Bitcoin Since CME Futures Launch: Technical Analysis

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

The outperformance of ether (ETH) over the past year relative to bitcoin (BTC) appears to have reversed since the Chicago-based commodities exchange CME launched its new ether futures contract in early February, an analysis of chart patterns shows.

ETH put in a relative bottom versus BTC around the end of 2019. The near 700% increase in ETH versus BTC’s 500% rise over the past year could reflect investor enthusiasm for decentralized finance (DeFi), which seeks to transform traditional financial products in a decentralized manner and largely sits atop the Ethereum blockchain.

  • ETH has underperformed BTC over the past month, after the launch of CME ETH futures in early February of this year.
  • A similar situation occurred in BTC, which underperformed ETH after its CME futures launch in late 2017. (Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Christopher Giancarlo even said in October 2019 that top U.S. officials believed at the time the CME bitcoin futures would help pop a perceived bubble in the cryptocurrency’s price, “and it worked.”)
  • ETH put in a relative bottom versus BTC around the end of 2019 as investors took notice of the booming DeFi space.
  • ETH is currently at resistance relative to BTC, while the downtrend from 2018 to 2020 is consolidating.
  • Over the short term, BTC should continue to outshine ETH. Longer-term, the downtrend of ETH/BTC is consolidating (process of reversing).

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular