Cryptocurrencies

Ether Trades Above $800 for the First Time Since 2018

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Ether (ETH) prices soared on Sunday, trading above $800 for the first time since March 2018.

  • The native currency of the Ethereum network hit a nearly three-year high of $819.65 before settling back to $810.67 at press time, a 10.6% gain in the last 24 hours.
  • The second-highest cryptocurrency by market cap, the total value of ether is currently $92.5 billion.
  • Ether’s move coincides with growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency and the upcoming launch of ETH futures on the CME on Feb. 8.
  • Ether is likely also getting a lift from the eye-popping price run of bitcoin over the last 24 hours.
More Than $1B Ether Staked on Ethereum 2.0

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power

    Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the pieces are coming together for #cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power.

    Dec 22, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular