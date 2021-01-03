Ether Trades Above $800 for the First Time Since 2018

Ether (ETH) prices soared on Sunday, trading above $800 for the first time since March 2018.

The native currency of the Ethereum network hit a nearly three-year high of $819.65 before settling back to $810.67 at press time, a 10.6% gain in the last 24 hours.

The second-highest cryptocurrency by market cap, the total value of ether is currently $92.5 billion.

Ether’s move coincides with growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency and the upcoming launch of ETH futures on the CME on Feb. 8.

Ether is likely also getting a lift from the eye-popping price run of bitcoin over the last 24 hours.

