Ether Trades Above $800 for the First Time Since 2018
Ether (ETH) prices soared on Sunday, trading above $800 for the first time since March 2018.
- The native currency of the Ethereum network hit a nearly three-year high of $819.65 before settling back to $810.67 at press time, a 10.6% gain in the last 24 hours.
- The second-highest cryptocurrency by market cap, the total value of ether is currently $92.5 billion.
- Ether’s move coincides with growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency and the upcoming launch of ETH futures on the CME on Feb. 8.
- Ether is likely also getting a lift from the eye-popping price run of bitcoin over the last 24 hours.
