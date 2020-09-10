Ether Traders May Be Hedging Against DeFi Slowdown: Analyst

Options market data shows increased activity in ether (ETH) puts, or bearish bets. According to one trader, that reflects fears of a drop in prices led by a slump in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Etherâs put-call volume ratio â a measure of activity in put options relative to calls (bullish bets) â rose to 2.45 on Wednesday.

Thatâs the highest level since Oct. 31, 2019, according to data source Skew.

In other words, more than two put options were traded against every call option â a sign of bearish market sentiment.

âThe message between the lines is likely that traders want a hedge [via put options] against the activity in DeFi, which has been the primary driver of ether prices,â Vishal Shah, an options trader and founder of Polychain Capital-backed derivatives exchange Alpha5, told CoinDesk.

Indeed, some commentators believe DeFiâs staggering growth has become a price bubble and is unsustainable.

âDeFi is a rerun of the 2008 asset-backed finance bubble on speed,â blockchain consultant Maya Zehavi tweeted on Wednesday.

The space faces other issues too, such as congestion and soaring "gas" fees on Ethereum resulting from heavy network usage by DeFi projects and stablecoins.

In August, miners made over $110 million from fees, according to data source Glassnode.

Alongside a general crypto market downturn, the total value locked in the DeFi applications has declined sharply from $9.6 billion to $6.11 billion in the past eight days, according to DeFi Pulse.

Etherâs price fell from $480 to $320 last week.

However, investors expect deeper price drops, if any, to be short-lived because call options expiring in three and six months are still drawing higher prices than puts.

The one-month put-call skew, which measures the cost of puts relative to calls, is currently seen at 6.8%, indicating an increased demand for bearish put options.

But the three- and six-month skews remain well below zero, implying long-term bullish expectations.

At press time, ether is trading near $365.

