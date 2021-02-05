Cryptocurrencies

Ether Tops $1.7K, Setting New Record as CME Futures Launch Nears

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Ether prices over 24 hours.

Ether’s (ETH) bull run continues with prices topping the $1,700 mark to set new all-time highs.

At the current price of $1,717, the native token of Ethereum’s blockchain is up 5% on a 24-hour basis, according to CoinDesk 20 data. The cryptocurrency has gained 30% so far this week.

Trader and analyst Alex Kruger foresees a continued rally toward $1,920 ahead of the launch of ether futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Feb. 8.

Related: Bitcoin News Roundup for Feb. 5, 2021

Ether’s recent rally looks similar to bitcoin‘s (BTC) staggering rise from nearly $6,200 to $19,783 seen in weeks leading up to the CME futures launch on Dec. 17, 2017. The bull market ended following the futures launch and prices fell as low as $3,200 by December 2018.

Kruger does not expect a big dump in ether after Feb. 8. “I don’t expect a crash after the launch, as it happened in 2017. For two reasons. First, the market is now more mature, the macro is different, and there are different players involved. Second, ETH remains a high beta asset. BTC determines the market direction, ETH follows,” Kruger tweeted.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More