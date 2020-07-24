Ether Leaves Bitcoin Behind With 2020 Gain of Over 100%
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has more than doubled in value this year, leaving bitcoin, the crypto market leader, far behind.Â
- Ether is trading near $275 at press time, representing a nearly 114% gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, according to CoinDeskâs Ether Price Index.Â
- The cryptocurrency clocked a five-month high of $289 on Thursday despite increased exchange inflows.
- Etherâs YTD rise is over three times bigger than bitcoinâs 34% 2020 rally.
- bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market value, is currently trading around $9,550.
- Jehan Chu, co-founder and managing partner at Hong Kong-based trading firm Kenetic told CoinDesk that etherâs price is surging on increased general interest and the networkâs popularity in the decentralized finance space.Â
- Ethereumâs median transaction fee recently rose to its highest level since August 2018 due to a surge in transaction activity.
- Additional buying pressure for ether looks to be stemming from the excitement surrounding the impending transition from the proof-of-work mechanism (aka mining) to proof-of-stake in the networkâs next big upgrade, dubbed Ethereum 2.0.
- Staking would allow investors to earn additional yield simply by holding ether to support the operations on the blockchain.Â
- Glassnode data shows the number of addresses holding 32 ETH â the minimum balance needed to become a validator on Ethereum 2.0 â has increased by more than 12% this year, suggesting increased investor interest in the novel form of income.
- While bitcoin was expected to print solid gains following the May 12 miner reward halving event, the cryptocurrency has remained largely stuck in a range between $9,000 and $10,000.
Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Is a Form of Money, DC Federal Court Rules
- Everything You Need to Know About Ethereum 2.0
- First Mover: Cryptoâs $35T Moment Could Come From Analog-World Stock Listings
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits 1-Month High; DeFi Value Locked Hits $3.3B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.