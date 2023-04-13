Ether jumps to 11-month high in wake of software upgrade

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether ETH=BTSP leapt more than 5% in early Asia trade on Friday, as traders breathed a sigh of relief that a technology upgrade ran relatively smoothly this week.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, ether hit as high as $2,130.80, its highest since May 2022.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

