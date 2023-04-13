Ether jumps to 11-month high in wake of software upgrade

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 13, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether ETH=BTSP leapt more than 5% in early Asia trade on Friday, as traders breathed a sigh of relief that a technology upgrade ran relatively smoothly this week.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, ether hit as high as $2,130.80, its highest since May 2022.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.