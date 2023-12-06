Ether Gaining Ground Over Bitcoin According to Key Metrics; Brazilian Governor Urges Jeff Bezos to Pay 'Amazon' Name Royalties – Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsBox Reports Weak Q3 Results, Joins Yext, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Optimism Edges Lower As Dow Falls For Second DayCampbell Soup, SentinelOne And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into WednesdayTrump Allies Bannon, Patel Warn Media: 'We're Putting You All On Notice'

Crypto

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

﻿Space

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.