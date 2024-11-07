Ethema engages Blank Rome for uplisting process

Ethema (GRST) Health has retained respected national law firm Blank Rome LLP to manage the Company’s process to up-list the Company’s common stock from the over-the-counter market to a major exchange. The Company is targeting Q2 2025 to complete this process. Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.