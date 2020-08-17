Ethane deal with Odebrecht-led group should be canceled, Mexican president says

Adds details, quote

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that an ethane supply contract signed under the administration of one of his predecessors with a consortium led by Brazilian company Odebrecht should be canceled.

The contract between state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the consortium made up of Odebrecht unit Braskem and Mexico's Grupo Idesa was agreed during former Mexican President's Felipe Calderon tenure.

"That contract has to be canceled in my opinion because it's unfair," Lopez Obrador said during a regular morning conference. "It has to be reviewed."

Under the contract's terms, Pemex PEMX.UL has had to supply ethane well below current market prices.

A hydrocarbon that comes from natural gas, ethane is used to make ethylene, which is used to make the common plastic polyethylene at the Braskem-Idesa BRKM5.SA plant near the Gulf coast port of Coatzacoalcos.

Lopez Obrador said in February that authorities were analyzing whether it was possible to cancel the contract.

Neither Braskem-Idesa nor Pemex could be immediately reached for comment.

