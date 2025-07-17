Ethan Allen Retains Title of America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer for Third Consecutive Year

Ethan Allen has been named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer for the third consecutive year, highlighting its consumer satisfaction and service quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Ethan Allen has been recognized as America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer for the third consecutive year, according to a survey by Newsweek and Statista. This ranking is based on consumer feedback regarding brand recommendations, product quality, customer service, and overall experience. President and CEO Farooq Kathwari attributes the success to the company’s commitment to high-quality North American manufacturing, dedicated associates, and a unique blend of personal service and advanced technology. Ethan Allen offers complimentary interior design services in its design centers, ensuring clients receive expert assistance throughout the purchasing process. The company, which manufactures 75% of its products in-house, focuses on maintaining high standards and a strong delivery experience, recognizing its employees as a key strength in its continued success.

Potential Positives

Ethan Allen has been recognized as America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer for three consecutive years, which enhances the brand's reputation and credibility in the market.

The company scored highest overall in a comprehensive survey assessing various consumer-focused criteria, indicating strong customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ethan Allen's commitment to North American manufacturing, producing 75% of its products domestically, highlights its dedication to quality and supports local economies.

The complimentary interior design service provided at Ethan Allen Design Centers is a significant value proposition that distinguishes the company from competitors, potentially attracting more customers.

Potential Negatives

Despite being recognized as America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer, the company may face challenges in maintaining this ranking amidst increasing competition in the premium furniture sector.

The press release does not address any potential supply chain issues, which could affect production or delivery timelines, particularly in the context of the current global economic climate.

There is no information provided regarding financial performance or revenue growth, raising questions about the sustainability of their business model despite the positive accolades.

FAQ

What recognition has Ethan Allen recently received?

Ethan Allen has been named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer for three consecutive years by Newsweek and Statista.

What factors contributed to Ethan Allen's ranking?

The ranking is based on consumer surveys evaluating recommendations, product quality, customer service, accessibility, and store atmosphere.

How does Ethan Allen ensure product quality?

Approximately 75% of Ethan Allen's products are manufactured in North America, ensuring high quality and craftsmanship.

What unique services does Ethan Allen offer?

Ethan Allen provides complimentary interior design services, including guidance on furniture, décor, finishes, and 3D room previews.

Who can be contacted for more information about Ethan Allen?

Catherine Plaisted, Senior Vice President of Marketing, can be contacted at catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ETD Insider Trading Activity

$ETD insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 53,500 shares for an estimated $1,474,460 .

. DOUGLAS H. DIEFENBACH (SVP, Business Development) sold 666 shares for an estimated $18,095

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ETD stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DANBURY, Conn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a leading interior design destination and manufacturer and retailer of handcrafted home furnishings, has once again been named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer based on data compiled by



Newsweek



and Statista.





The recognition, now awarded to Ethan Allen three years in a row, is based on surveys asking consumers how likely they are to recommend a brand to someone else. Consumers also rated brands on their products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility, and shop layout, with Ethan Allen scoring highest overall in the premium furniture category.





President, Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari credits the #1 ranking to Ethan Allen’s dedicated associates, its commitment to North American manufacturing and its unique combination of personal service and technology. “Because we make 75% of our products in our own workshops, we keep quality front and center, offering products at competitive values while also ensuring consistent, high levels of service to our clients.”





Mr. Kathwari continued: “When a client walks into any Ethan Allen Design Center, they’re greeted by a professional interior designer whose assistance, from idea to delivery day, is always complimentary. This comprehensive service is a strong value and one of our key competitive differentiators. It includes guidance on furniture, décor, and window treatments, on colors, fabrics, and finishes, and on room layouts, which clients can preview via state-of-the-art 3D images and 4K animations.”





“As we celebrate this success, I thank the craftspeople who safeguard our reputation for quality, the logistics teams that create an industry-leading delivery experience, and the designers and retailers who are the ambassadors of our brand. We maintain a strong focus on talent, and as a result, our people continually prove to be our greatest strength,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.







ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN







Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by



Newsweek



, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at



www.ethanallen.com



and follow Ethan Allen on



Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.







CONTACT:







Catherine Plaisted





Senior Vice President, Marketing







catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8a6fada-fbcf-4e99-a633-9914f4b8f6ba





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.