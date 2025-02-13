Ethan Allen Opens New Design Studio in Toronto’s Yorkville Village

Ethan Allen opens a new Design Studio in Toronto, enhancing client access to custom furniture and design services.

Quiver AI Summary

Ethan Allen has opened a new Design Studio in Toronto’s Yorkville Village shopping mall, marking its third location in the Greater Toronto area. This studio enhances client access to Ethan Allen’s interior design services and allows the company to engage with new customers through mall traffic. The space features workstations for consultations with professional designers and showcases a core furniture gallery with high-quality offerings. Clients can experience advanced digital tools like 3D room design previews, and all furniture is handcrafted in North America. Designers assist with furniture purchases, custom window treatments, and accent pieces, providing complimentary services at the studio or clients' homes. CEO Farooq Kathwari emphasized the brand's commitment to blending classic and modern design with exceptional service. For more details, clients are encouraged to visit the Ethan Allen website.

Potential Positives

Ethan Allen has expanded its presence in the Greater Toronto area with the opening of a new Design Studio, enhancing accessibility for clients.

The Design Studio will allow for more personalized interactions with professional interior designers, strengthening customer relationships.

State-of-the-art digital technology in the Studio offers innovative design options, such as 3D digital room design previews, which can enhance the customer experience.

The opening aligns with Ethan Allen's reputation as a leading brand in the industry, recognized as America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek.

Potential Negatives

Opening a new Design Studio may indicate a need to boost sales in the Greater Toronto area, suggesting potential struggles in that market.

The reliance on physical retail space in today’s increasingly digital marketplace could be seen as a misstep, given ongoing shifts in consumer shopping preferences.

The absence of specific financial projections or performance metrics related to this new location raises questions about its expected impact on overall company growth.

FAQ

Where is Ethan Allen's new Design Studio located?

The new Ethan Allen Design Studio is located in Toronto’s Yorkville Village shopping mall.

What services does Ethan Allen offer at the Design Studio?

Ethan Allen offers complimentary interior design services, custom furniture options, and personalized consultations both in-store and at clients' homes.

How can clients customize furniture at Ethan Allen?

Clients can select custom furniture options and utilize state-of-the-art digital technology for personalized 3D room design previews.

Is there a cost associated with hiring an Ethan Allen designer?

There is no cost; the assistance of an Ethan Allen designer is complimentary throughout the project.

How can I learn more about Ethan Allen's services?

Visit ethanallen.ca/designservice or check the Ethan Allen directory at ethanallen.ca/locations for more information.

Full Release



DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, one of the world’s top interior design brands and makers of custom furniture, has opened a new Design Studio in Toronto’s Yorkville Village shopping mall.





The new location, Ethan Allen’s third in the Greater Toronto area, offers yet another convenient way for clients to access Ethan Allen’s interior design service while creating the opportunity for the company to build relationships with new clients through exposure to shopping mall traffic. Visitors are invited to meet with Ethan Allen’s professional interior designers at workstations located throughout the Design Studio or request that a designer visit their homes to make even more personalized recommendations.





The new location features a core furniture gallery to offer clients a firsthand view of the quality Ethan Allen offers. A much wider range of styles, products, and customizations can also be displayed using state-of-the-art digital technology, including 3D digital room design previews. Once clients select custom furniture options, most pieces are handcrafted in the company’s North American workshops, then brought to the client’s home via Premier In-Home Delivery.





In addition to advising visitors on furniture purchases, suggesting accents like lighting and rugs, and offering extensive options for customizing furniture, designers can create custom window treatments, and recommend custom artwork, custom linens, and more. Whether at the Design Studio or on site at the client’s home, throughout the project, the assistance of an Ethan Allen designer is always complimentary.





“Our vision of classic design from a modern perspective—and modern design from a classic perspective—combined with our blend of personal service and design technology offers clients an exceptional value,” stated Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO, Farooq Kathwari. “We look forward to strengthening our position as Toronto’s interior design destination.”





For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit



ethanallen.ca/designservice



.





For more information and Design Center locations, visit the Ethan Allen directory at



ethanallen.ca/locations



.







ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN







Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by



Newsweek



, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.ca and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.





CONTACT:





Catherine Plaisted





Senior Vice President, Marketing





catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a645d4c7-2608-41cb-82b8-05ed49b569cb





