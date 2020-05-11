Markets
Ethan Allen Interiors Q3 Profit Misses Street View

(RTTNews) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared with net income of $8.0 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.02 per share compared to $0.31 per share last year.

Net sales were $149.8 million, down 15.8% from $177.8 million reported last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $152.09 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

