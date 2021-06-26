Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s (NYSE:ETH) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.2x Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Ethan Allen Interiors certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Ethan Allen Interiors' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ethan Allen Interiors' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 77% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 11% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 109% during the coming year according to the twin analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ethan Allen Interiors' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Ethan Allen Interiors maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Ethan Allen Interiors that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

