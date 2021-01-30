Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.00

Shareholders might have noticed that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to US$23.65 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$179m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.67. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ethan Allen Interiors after the latest results. NYSE:ETH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Ethan Allen Interiors from twin analysts is for revenues of US$653.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 180% to US$1.56. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$653.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 26% to US$24.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Ethan Allen Interiors' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 14%, well above its historical decline of 4.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.9% next year. So it looks like Ethan Allen Interiors is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ethan Allen Interiors that you should be aware of.

