Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETH was $14.4, representing a -30.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.76 and a 71.84% increase over the 52 week low of $8.38.

ETH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). ETH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports ETH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.62%, compared to an industry average of 27.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETH Dividend History page.

