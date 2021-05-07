Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.1, the dividend yield is 38.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETH was $31.1, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.90 and a 242.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.08.

ETH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). ETH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ETH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 336.54%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETH as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 19.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETH at 0.43%.

