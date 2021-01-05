Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.05% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETH was $20.34, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.66 and a 142.72% increase over the 52 week low of $8.38.

ETH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). ETH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ETH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 137.82%, compared to an industry average of 55%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

