Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.5, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETH was $28.5, representing a -4.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.81 and a 231.78% increase over the 52 week low of $8.59.

ETH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). ETH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports ETH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 244.23%, compared to an industry average of 12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

