Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ETD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -71% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.92, the dividend yield is 4.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETD was $24.92, representing a -22.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.15 and a 34.45% increase over the 52 week low of $18.54.

ETD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). ETD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports ETD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 30.8%, compared to an industry average of 36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the etd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ETD as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 67.01% over the last 100 days.

