Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Schedule for Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Release

Ethan Allen will announce its fiscal 2025 Q4 and annual results on July 30, followed by a conference call.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, ending June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day, with live webcasting available on the Company's Investor Relations website. Participants can join via toll-free U.S. or international numbers, and a recording of the call will be accessible for six months on the website, along with a telephone replay for one month. Ethan Allen is recognized as America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and is known for its blend of technology and personal service, offering a wide range of custom furnishings manufactured mostly in North America.

Potential Positives

Ethan Allen is set to release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about the company's performance.

The company will host a conference call following the earnings release, allowing for direct communication with investors and stakeholders, which enhances investor relations and engagement.

Ethan Allen has been recognized as America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, reinforcing its strong brand reputation and market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary insights or highlights regarding the anticipated financial results, which may lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.



The lack of specific financial forecasts or guidance may contribute to decreased investor confidence prior to the earnings announcement.



There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or improvements since the previous reporting period, which could be perceived as stagnation or a lack of innovation.

FAQ

When will Ethan Allen release its fiscal 2025 earnings results?

Ethan Allen will release its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on July 30, 2025.

How can I participate in the Ethan Allen conference call?

You can participate by calling 877-705-2976 for U.S. participants or 201-689-8798 for international participants.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Ethan Allen’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

Will a recording of the conference call be available later?

Yes, an archived recording will be available for six months on the Company’s website.

What distinguishes Ethan Allen in the furniture industry?

Ethan Allen is recognized as America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer, combining technology with personal service.

$ETD insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 53,500 shares for an estimated $1,474,460 .

. DOUGLAS H. DIEFENBACH (SVP, Business Development) sold 666 shares for an estimated $18,095

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $ETD stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DANBURY, CT, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





Following the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.ethanallen.com



.





The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the live conference call:







U.S. Participants (Toll-Free): 877-705-2976



International Participants: 201-689-8798



Conference ID: 13754197







For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website referenced above for six months. A telephone replay will also be available for one month following the call.







ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN







Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by



Newsweek



, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at



www.ethanallen.com



and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt McNulty





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer







IR@ethanallen.com





